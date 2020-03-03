Spx Flow Inc Has Returned 16.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FLOW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $46.02. In approximately 1 month, Spx Flow Inc has returned 16.08% as of today's recent price of $38.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Spx Flow Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.44 and a high of $49.94 and are now at $38.62, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SPX FLOW, Inc. manufactures and supplies engineered flow components, process equipment, and turn-key systems. The Company offers pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators, and heat exchangers, as well as aftermarket parts and services. SPX FLOW serves food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, and mining industries worldwide.

