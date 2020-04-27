Sps Commerce Inc Shares Up 13.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SPSC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) on March 30th, 2020 at $45.16. In approximately 4 weeks, Sps Commerce Inc has returned 13.56% as of today's recent price of $51.28.

Over the past year, Sps Commerce Inc has traded in a range of $31.28 to $236.36 and is now at $51.28, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.56% lower and 1.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

SPS Commerce Inc provides on-demand supply chain management solutions through an online hosted software suite. The Company uses pre-built integrations to eliminate on-premise software and support staff to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels and reduce costs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sps Commerce Inc shares.

