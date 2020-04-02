Sprouts Farmers Shares Down 20.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SFM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) on January 3rd, 2020 at $18.63. In approximately 1 month, Sprouts Farmers has returned 20.89% as of today's recent price of $14.74.

Sprouts Farmers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.18 and the current low of $14.73 and are currently at $14.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 1.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. operates a chain of retail grocery stores. The Company offers meats, cheese, dairy products, bakery, beer and wine, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Market serves customers throughout the United States.

