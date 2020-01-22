Sprint Corp Has Returned 25.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (S)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) on September 24th, 2019 at $6.47. In approximately 4 months, Sprint Corp has returned 25.91% as of today's recent price of $4.79.

Over the past year, Sprint Corphas traded in a range of $4.72 to $8.06 and are now at $5.05. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Sprint Corporation offers a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers. The Company develops, engineers, and deploys various technologies that include an all-digital global wireline network and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sprint Corp.

Log in and add Sprint Corp (S) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.