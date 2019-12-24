Sportsman'S Ware Shares Up 94.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SPWH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH) on August 29th, 2019 at $4.25. In approximately 4 months, Sportsman'S Ware has returned 94.23% as of today's recent price of $8.25.

Over the past year, Sportsman'S Ware has traded in a range of $3.41 to $8.82 and is now at $8.24, 142% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides sporting goods and equipment, bicycles, footwear, electronics, and apparels. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings distributes its products throughout the United States.

