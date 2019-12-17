Splunk Inc Has Returned 17.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SPLK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) on November 8th, 2019 at $123.75. In approximately 1 month, Splunk Inc has returned 17.67% as of today's recent price of $145.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Splunk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $90.08 and a high of $152.68 and are now at $145.62, 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Splunk Inc. develops web based application software. The Company provides software that collects and analyzes machine data generated by websites, applications, servers, networks, and mobile devices. Splunk serves customers worldwide.

