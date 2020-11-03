Splunk Inc Down 21.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SPLK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) on February 24th, 2020 at $158.30. In approximately 2 weeks, Splunk Inc has returned 21.68% as of today's recent price of $123.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Splunk Inc have traded between a low of $107.35 and a high of $176.31 and are now at $123.98, which is 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Splunk Inc. develops web based application software. The Company provides software that collects and analyzes machine data generated by websites, applications, servers, networks, and mobile devices. Splunk serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Splunk Inc.

