Spirit Airlines Has Returned 64.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SAVE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) on February 24th, 2020 at $38.28. In approximately 3 weeks, Spirit Airlines has returned 64.56% as of today's recent price of $13.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Airlines have traded between a low of $0.00 and a high of $58.55 and are now at $13.57, which is -100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% lower and 4.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. owns and operates airlines. The Company provides travel opportunities principally to and from South Florida, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Spirit Airlines offers travel insurance, onboard beverages and snacks, vacation packages, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Spirit Airlines.

Log in and add Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.