Spirit Aerosys-A Shares Down 24.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SPR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) on December 3rd, 2019 at $84.82. In approximately 2 months, Spirit Aerosys-A has returned 24.16% as of today's recent price of $64.32.

Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.34 and the current low of $62.78 and are currently at $64.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.

