Spirit Aerosys-A Down 14.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SPR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) on March 30th, 2020 at $26.27. In approximately 1 month, Spirit Aerosys-A has returned 14.88% as of today's recent price of $22.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have traded between a low of $13.69 and a high of $92.81 and are now at $22.36, which is 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 7.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.

