Spire Inc. Shares Up 6.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spire Inc. (:SR) on December 17th, 2019 at $81.23. In approximately 2 months, Spire Inc. has returned 6.57% as of today's recent price of $86.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Spire Inc. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.00 and a high of $88.00 and are now at $86.57, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Spire Inc. shares.

