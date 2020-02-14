Spire Inc. Has Returned 6.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spire Inc. (:SR) on December 17th, 2019 at $81.23. In approximately 2 months, Spire Inc. has returned 6.73% as of today's recent price of $86.70.

Over the past year, Spire Inc. has traded in a range of $74.34 to $88.00 and is now at $86.58, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Spire Inc. shares.

Log in and add Spire Inc. (SR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.