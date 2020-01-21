Spectrum Brands Shares Up 18.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SPB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) on November 4th, 2019 at $52.41. In approximately 3 months, Spectrum Brands has returned 18.66% as of today's recent price of $62.19.

Over the past year, Spectrum Brands has traded in a range of $45.04 to $66.50 and is now at $62.19, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a global and diversified consumer products company and a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

