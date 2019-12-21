Spectra Energ Has Returned 27.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) on November 5th, 2019 at $30.65. In approximately 2 month, Spectra Energ has returned 27.30% as of today's recent price of $39.01.

Spectra Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.20 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.42% higher and 2.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Spectra Energ shares.

