Spectra Energ Up 46.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) on November 5th, 2019 at $30.65. In approximately 3 months, Spectra Energ has returned 46.03% as of today's recent price of $44.75.

Spectra Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.15 and a 52-week low of $12.31 and are now trading 264% above that low price at $44.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Sea Limited offers information technology services. The Company provides online personal computer and mobile digital content, e-commerce, and payment platforms. Sea serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Spectra Energ shares.

Log in and add Spectra Energ (SE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.