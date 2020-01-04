Spark Energy-A Down 29.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SPKE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spark Energy-A (NASDAQ:SPKE) on February 28th, 2020 at $8.86. In approximately 1 month, Spark Energy-A has returned 29.19% as of today's recent price of $6.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Spark Energy-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.25 and a high of $11.71 and are now at $6.27, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Spark Energy-A.

