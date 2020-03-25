Sp Plus Corp Down 54.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) on February 21st, 2020 at $39.98. In approximately 1 month, Sp Plus Corp has returned 54.07% as of today's recent price of $18.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Sp Plus Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.44 and a high of $47.33 and are now at $19.92, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking facility management services in the United States and Canada. The Company provides on-site management services at multi-level and surface parking facilities in the urban and airport parking markets. SP Plus serves owners of office buildings, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports.

