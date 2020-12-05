Southwest Gas Ho (SWX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX) on March 26th, 2020 at $65.57. In approximately 2 months, Southwest Gas Ho has returned 14.36% as of today's recent price of $74.98.

Southwest Gas Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.94 and a 52-week low of $45.68 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $74.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides natural gas operation, construction, and distribution services. Southwest Gas Holdings serves customers in North America.

