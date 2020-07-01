Southwest Gas Ho Shares (SWX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX) on October 28th, 2019 at $87.28. In approximately 2 months, Southwest Gas Ho has returned 13.29% as of today's recent price of $75.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwest Gas Ho share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.27 and a high of $92.94 and are now at $75.79, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 1.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides natural gas operation, construction, and distribution services. Southwest Gas Holdings serves customers in North America.

