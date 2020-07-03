Southwest Air (LUV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) on January 28th, 2020 at $57.06. In approximately 1 month, Southwest Air has returned 19.86% as of today's recent price of $45.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwest Air share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

