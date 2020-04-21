Southwest Air Has Returned 5.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LUV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) on April 2nd, 2020 at $32.05. In approximately 3 weeks, Southwest Air has returned 5.34% as of today's recent price of $30.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwest Air have traded between a low of $29.15 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $30.34, which is 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Southwest Air.

