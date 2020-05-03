Southside Ban In Shares Down 8.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SBSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southside Ban In (NASDAQ:SBSI) on January 27th, 2020 at $36.01. In approximately 1 month, Southside Ban In has returned 8.50% as of today's recent price of $32.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Southside Ban In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.29 and a high of $37.89 and are now at $32.95, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company for Southside Bank. The Bank offers a full range of financial services to commercial, industrial, financial, and individual customers, including loans, equipment financing, real estate lending, trust services, and other services through offices in eastern Texas.

