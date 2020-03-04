Southside Ban In Has Returned 23.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SBSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southside Ban In (NASDAQ:SBSI) on January 27th, 2020 at $36.01. In approximately 2 months, Southside Ban In has returned 23.66% as of today's recent price of $27.49.

Over the past year, Southside Ban In has traded in a range of $23.74 to $37.89 and is now at $27.49, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company for Southside Bank. The Bank offers a full range of financial services to commercial, industrial, financial, and individual customers, including loans, equipment financing, real estate lending, trust services, and other services through offices in eastern Texas.

