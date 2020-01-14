Southern Copper Shares Up 24.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SCCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on October 23rd, 2019 at $35.79. In approximately 3 months, Southern Copper has returned 24.67% as of today's recent price of $44.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southern Copper have traded between a low of $29.39 and a high of $44.62 and are now at $44.62, which is 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Southern Copper shares.

Log in and add Southern Copper (SCCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.