Southern Copper Down 31.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SCCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on January 23rd, 2020 at $40.39. In approximately 2 months, Southern Copper has returned 31.61% as of today's recent price of $27.62.

Southern Copper share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and a 52-week low of $23.43 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $27.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Southern Copper.

Log in and add Southern Copper (SCCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.