Southern Copper Down 24.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SCCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on January 23rd, 2020 at $40.39. In approximately 3 months, Southern Copper has returned 24.85% as of today's recent price of $30.35.

Over the past year, Southern Copper has traded in a range of $23.43 to $44.82 and is now at $30.35, 30% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

