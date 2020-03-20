South Jersey Ind Down 10.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SJI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) on February 27th, 2020 at $30.43. In approximately 3 weeks, South Jersey Ind has returned 10.94% as of today's recent price of $27.10.

In the past 52 weeks, South Jersey Ind share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.01 and a high of $34.48 and are now at $27.10, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is an energy services holding company. The Company provides regulated, natural gas service to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. South Jersey also markets total energy management services, including natural gas, electricity, demand-side management, and consulting services throughout the eastern United States.

