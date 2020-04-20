Sonic Automoti-A Up 9.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SAH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH) on March 26th, 2020 at $14.57. In approximately 4 weeks, Sonic Automoti-A has returned 9.68% as of today's recent price of $15.98.

Over the past year, Sonic Automoti-A has traded in a range of $9.00 to $35.41 and is now at $15.98, 78% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.5%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer. The Company operates dealers and collision repair centers in the metropolitan southeastern, midwestern, and southwestern United States. Sonic Automotive sells new and used cars and light trucks, as well as replacement parts. Sonic Automotive also provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, repair, and arranges financing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sonic Automoti-A shares.

Log in and add Sonic Automoti-A (SAH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.