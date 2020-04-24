SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) on March 26th, 2020 at $17.01. In approximately 4 weeks, Synovus Finl has returned 2.26% as of today's recent price of $16.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synovus Finl have traded between a low of $10.91 and a high of $40.32 and are now at $16.62, which is 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% lower and 6.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Synovus Financial Corp. provides financial services. The Company offers commercial, retail banking, and investment services. Synovus Financial serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Synovus Finl.

Log in and add Synovus Finl (SNV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.