Snap Inc Has Returned 45.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SNAP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) on February 6th, 2020 at $16.71. In approximately 1 month, Snap Inc has returned 45.18% as of today's recent price of $9.16.

Over the past year, Snap Inc has traded in a range of $9.43 to $19.75 and is now at $11.35, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

