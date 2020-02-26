Snap-On Inc Down 6.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SNA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) on January 7th, 2020 at $164.63. In approximately 2 months, Snap-On Inc has returned 6.68% as of today's recent price of $153.63.

Over the past year, Snap-On Inc has traded in a range of $143.12 to $174.00 and is now at $154.37, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Snap-on Incorporated develops, manufactures, and distributes tool and equipment solutions worldwide. The Company's products include hand and power tools, diagnostics and shop equipment, tool storage products, diagnostics software, and other solutions for the automotive service industry. Customers include professional service technicians and motor service shop owners, among others.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Snap-On Inc.

Log in and add Snap-On Inc (SNA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.