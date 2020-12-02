Smith (A.O.)Corp Has Returned 0.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) on January 27th, 2020 at $44.37. In approximately 2 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp has returned 0.25% as of today's recent price of $44.26.

Over the past year, Smith (A.O.)Corp has traded in a range of $40.38 to $56.66 and is now at $44.26, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.

