Smart & Final St Shares Up 0.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SFS)

Smart & Final St share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $6.93 and a 52-week low of $4.75 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $6.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. operates as a food retailer. The Company offers frozen, organic, natural, bulk foods, oven-roasted chicken, and other related products. Smart & Final Stores serves household and business customers throughout the western and southern United States.

