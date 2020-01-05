Smart & Final St Has Returned 0.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SFS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Smart & Final St (NYSE:SFS) on April 17th, 2019 at $6.50. In approximately 13 months, Smart & Final St has returned 0.08% as of today's recent price of $6.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Smart & Final St have traded between a low of $6.45 and a high of $6.65 and are now at $6.50, which is 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. operates as a food retailer. The Company offers frozen, organic, natural, bulk foods, oven-roasted chicken, and other related products. Smart & Final Stores serves household and business customers throughout the western and southern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Smart & Final St shares.

Log in and add Smart & Final St (SFS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.