Sm Energy Co Has Returned 26.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) on November 4th, 2019 at $9.18. In approximately 2 months, Sm Energy Co has returned 26.70% as of today's recent price of $11.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sm Energy Co have traded between a low of $7.00 and a high of $21.19 and are now at $11.62, which is 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company that explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil. The Company's operations are focused on The ArkLaTex, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountains, and Permian Basin regions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sm Energy Co shares.

Log in and add Sm Energy Co (SM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.