Sm Energy Co Up 24.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) on November 4th, 2019 at $9.18. In approximately 2 months, Sm Energy Co has returned 24.58% as of today's recent price of $11.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Sm Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.00 and a high of $21.19 and are now at $11.43, 63% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company that explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil. The Company's operations are focused on The ArkLaTex, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountains, and Permian Basin regions.

