SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) on March 26th, 2020 at $83.64. In approximately 3 weeks, Silicon Labs has returned 5.33% as of today's recent price of $88.10.

Silicon Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.90 and a 52-week low of $65.09 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $88.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company solves problems in the electronics industry providing customers with significant performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Silicon Labs.

Log in and add Silicon Labs (SLAB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.