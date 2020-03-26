Sl Green Realty Down 44.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SLG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) on February 25th, 2020 at $88.41. In approximately 1 month, Sl Green Realty has returned 44.12% as of today's recent price of $49.40.

Sl Green Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.39 and a 52-week low of $39.31 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $49.40 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

