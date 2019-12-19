Skyworks Solutio Has Returned 45.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SWKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) on September 6th, 2019 at $79.57. In approximately 3 months, Skyworks Solutio has returned 44.97% as of today's recent price of $115.35.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $60.12 to $116.19 and is now at $115.35, 92% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. a wireless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures radio frequency and complete semiconductor system solutions for mobile communications applications. The Company provides front-end modules, radio frequency subsystems, and system solutions to wireless handset and infrastructure customers worldwide.

