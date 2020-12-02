Skyworks Solutio Has Returned -2.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SWKS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) on January 27th, 2020 at $117.35. In approximately 2 weeks, Skyworks Solutio has returned 2.42% as of today's recent price of $120.19.

Skyworks Solutio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.48 and a 52-week low of $66.29 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $120.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. a wireless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures radio frequency and complete semiconductor system solutions for mobile communications applications. The Company provides front-end modules, radio frequency subsystems, and system solutions to wireless handset and infrastructure customers worldwide.

