Skyworks Solutio Up 51.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SWKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) on September 6th, 2019 at $79.57. In approximately 4 months, Skyworks Solutio has returned 51.90% as of today's recent price of $120.87.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $66.29 to $125.75 and is now at $120.87, 82% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. a wireless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures radio frequency and complete semiconductor system solutions for mobile communications applications. The Company provides front-end modules, radio frequency subsystems, and system solutions to wireless handset and infrastructure customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Skyworks Solutio shares.

Log in and add Skyworks Solutio (SWKS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.