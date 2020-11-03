Skywest Inc Down 41.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SKYW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) on January 29th, 2020 at $61.73. In approximately 1 month, Skywest Inc has returned 41.30% as of today's recent price of $36.23.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Skywest Inc have traded between a low of $34.95 and a high of $66.52 and are now at $36.23, which is 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SkyWest, Inc. operates regional airlines that offer scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

