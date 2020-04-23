Skechers Usa-A Shares (SKX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) on March 25th, 2020 at $24.58. In approximately 4 weeks, Skechers Usa-A has returned 0.24% as of today's recent price of $24.52.

In the past 52 weeks, Skechers Usa-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.06 and a high of $44.50 and are now at $24.52, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets branded contemporary casual, active, rugged, and lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products to department stores and specialty retailers. Skechers also sells its products internationally through distributors and directly to consumers through its own retail stores.

