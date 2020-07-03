Sjw Group (SJW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) on February 20th, 2020 at $71.22. In approximately 2 weeks, Sjw Group has returned 2.65% as of today's recent price of $69.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sjw Group have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $74.99 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SJW Group operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. SJW Group conducts its business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sjw Group.

