Sjw Group Up 2.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SJW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) on November 20th, 2019 at $70.21. In approximately 1 month, Sjw Group has returned 2.31% as of today's recent price of $71.83.

Over the past year, Sjw Group has traded in a range of $53.89 to $74.47 and is now at $71.83, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SJW Group operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. SJW Group conducts its business in the United States.

