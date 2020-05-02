Sinclair Broad-A Shares Down 36.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SBGI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI) on July 30th, 2019 at $49.97. In approximately 6 months, Sinclair Broad-A has returned 36.70% as of today's recent price of $31.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sinclair Broad-A have traded between a low of $29.50 and a high of $66.57 and are now at $31.63, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 1.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company. The Company offers news operations, sports network, local advertising, and sales services on television stations. Sinclair Broadcast Group operates in the United States.

