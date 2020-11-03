Simon Property Down 29.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SPG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) on November 21st, 2019 at $147.27. In approximately 4 months, Simon Property has returned 29.04% as of today's recent price of $104.50.

Over the past year, Simon Property has traded in a range of $103.00 to $186.40 and is now at $104.50, 1% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 1.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. Simon Property Group serves customers in the State of Indiana.

