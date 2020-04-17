Simmons First -A Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SFNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC) on March 30th, 2020 at $18.63. In approximately 2 weeks, Simmons First -A has returned 12.18% as of today's recent price of $16.36.

Simmons First -A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.29 and a 52-week low of $14.56 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $16.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

Simmons First National Corporation is a multibank holding company. The Bank offer various loans, credit card services, checking and savings accounts, personal and corporate trust services, and other products and services through offices located in Arkansas.

