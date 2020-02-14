Simmons First -A Has Returned 3.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SFNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $25.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Simmons First -A has returned 3.07% as of today's recent price of $24.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Simmons First -A have traded between a low of $22.08 and a high of $27.87 and are now at $24.91, which is 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Simmons First National Corporation is a multibank holding company. The Bank offer various loans, credit card services, checking and savings accounts, personal and corporate trust services, and other products and services through offices located in Arkansas.

