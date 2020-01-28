Silvercrest As-A Has Returned 8.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SAMG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Silvercrest As-A (NASDAQ:SAMG) on May 30th, 2019 at $13.34. In approximately 8 months, Silvercrest As-A has returned 8.47% as of today's recent price of $12.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Silvercrest As-A have traded between a low of $11.61 and a high of $16.05 and are now at $12.21, which is 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is a wealth management firm. The Company focuses on providing financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. Silvercrest Asset Management Group serves customers in the State of New York.

